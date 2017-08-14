Janmashtami 2017: Significance, Date, Time, Mahurat and Pooja Rituals of Krishna Janmashtami

India is often called the land of festivals, and rightly so. There is hardly any month in the year which has no major festival lined up. This month kick started with the likes of Naag Panchami, followed by Rakshabandhan, and now Indians are gearing up for one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the country-Janmashtami. This year Janmashtami would be celebrated on 14th August. Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. It is said that Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the ‘eighth day’ or the ‘Ashtami’ of the holy month, Shravana, according to the Hindu Lunar calendar The legend behind Lord Krishna’s birth, and his triumph over enemies, makes for one of Hindu folklore’s most loved tales, and is recited amongst the devotees with much fervor on Janmashtami. On the pious occasion devotees throng temples to offer their prayers and bhog to their beloved deity. There is also a common practice followed in most Indian household, of bathing ‘Nand Gopal’ (baby Krishna) with milk, honey and water, and dress him up in new clothes. Devotees also observe the ritualistic fasts on the holy occasion.

