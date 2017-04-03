IAN2- Home Page
Japan sanctions Rs8,600 crore loan for Mumbai trans-harbour link

The loan is offered at concessional rate of yen-London inter-bank offered rate plus 0.1% for the project and 0.01% for consulting services with a 30-year repayment period, including 10 years of grace period. Photo: Hindustan Times

MUMBAI: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) on Friday signed an agreement with the MMRDA to provide ¥144,795 million, or around Rs8,600 crore, official development assistance (ODA) loan for the ambitious trans-harbour link project in the city (MTHL).

“The financial assistance would be utilised to develop an expressway link comprising a dual three-lane main- carriageway bridge connecting Sewri on the northeastern periphery of Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai,” Jica said in a statement.

