Jaz Creationz Hosts Annual Elite Halloween Fashion Fundraiser – GATSBY GALORE



HOUSTON: On October 27, a crowd of over 500 donned their Gatsby best as Jasmeeta Singh, creator of Jaz Creationz, produced a multicultural event focused on bringing communities together via fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment.

Special guests including Fire Chief Samuel Pena and Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards were joined by a host of men, breast cancer survivors and guests honored to be participating in the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, which was this year’s beneficiary of the swank soiree.



Real Men Wear Pink – American Cancer Society candidates and breast cancer survivors in attendance included Bill Baldwin RMWP supporter; Dan D’Armond (Real Men Wear Pink participant) & Lori Ginsburg (guest); Jason Cage (Real Men Wear Pink participant) & Heather Troupe (guest); Bruce Padilla (Real Men Wear Pink participant) & Shelby Kibodeaux (guest); Gloria Guevara Cabler (breast cancer survivor); Ashma Moosa (breast cancer survivor) & Dr. Abdul Moosa (guest), Balaf Rauf and Bill Suesman.

In between fashion presentations from a slew of local and international designers were dance performances including aerial artists, swing dancing, belly dancing and more lending a “Gatsby-esque” twist to each performance in keeping with the evening’s theme.



Guests enjoyed the lavish collections from Haute Couture Collection by Anil; Alexandria Lee by Mzgwen Davis; TuTu Cute designs by Jacqueline Smooke; PINN by Nafisha Lakhani; Leon Kincade; Jean Weber; Rena’s designs; Jewelry House by Saira Hussain; Sapna Boutique and Dhanak Couture by Bushra.

Ms. Singh stated, “Every October I like to host an event that gives back. This year I reached out to the American Cancer Society for their Real Men Wear Pink campaign. I wanted to combine my passion for entertainment with a meaningful cause. In honor of my mother and all others who have to deal with the agony and challenges of breast cancer, this event honors all those who provide support to their loved ones battling breast cancer. We celebrated the men who act as caregivers and as support systems to their loved ones. Thank you to all the participants of the evening, who helped raise awareness about breast cancer. Tonight is a night to applaud our fierce and fabulous survivors and those in active treatment. Next year we are planning to do the Fundraising entertainment for Alzheimers in the month of Sep ”



In addition, the audience was glammed up by the appearance of beauty queens, some of who played judge for a “Best Gatsby Interpretation” competition. Beauty Queens sparkling up the room were Miss United Nation Ms. Peta Gay Ledbetter; Miss Bollywood International Ms. Mayuri Rana; Miss Pakistan International Ms. Hajera Naeem; Miss Houston Latina 2018 Kathleen Navarro and Miss Teen Latina Houston 2018 Natalie Gonzalez.

Special thanks to the evening’s premium sponsors: FS Group; Sabir F & Nish F of Green Village For Alzheimers ; Omar Saeed – North Western Mutual; dedicated Farhan Siddiqi – Print & Sign; and breathtaking Beautiful decoration by Deco Art -Aslam Jivani & Abdul Khiyani and exclusive media sponsor 106.1 Hum FM, Desi TV USA, NNK TV network and Paul Mitchel School.

Thanks to our gold sponsors Mr. & Mrs Arun Verma, SDB Mr. and Mrs. Dilip and Shalini Bhargav, and Mr & Mrs. David Minceberg.



Thanks to our silver sponsors FARIBA KHOSRAVI, Home Lending, Mr. & Mrs. Ann & Kenny Friedman, Parvez Jasani – Cell Pay, Aman Singh Sidhu-, Desi Window- Mohamad Ali, Devesh Pathak- CPA, Deep Foods- Umang Mehta, Mr. Mrs Raj & Poonam Sehgal, Swapan Dhariyawan, Rajiv Bhavsar, Charlie Patel from India Culture Center and Dr.KD Upadhaya from IHA.

Thanks for donating auction items – Kendra Scott jewelry, Karat 22 Fashion Cuff, Memorial Athletic club, Luminess cosmetics by Nidhika and Prashant Mehta, Gallery furniture, Sehgal Diamonds pearl necklace, Salon Gallery, Starbucks, Fab India by Pooja and My Danty Cakes for Macroons.



Thanks to media sponsors SMB images by Tinvale, NNk TV Network, Bells n Whistles Photography, Bishop Richard, Rick bound and Culture studio.

VERY SPECIAL thanks to the Jaz Managers Sandy, Anna Parson and Divya Singh and coordinators Jasleen Kaur, Dee, Leigh, Linda Tayor, Lion club directors Minette Chiu, Rose Reyes and Niesan Emara and John Lock from Volunteer Houston.

About JAZ CREATIONZ: Jaz Creationz is an international fashion & entertainment production company and an international modeling and dancing agency and a coaching center with a public speaking and physical fitness program. The mission of Jaz Creationz is to raise funds for non-profit organizations by building bridges within the communities through fashion and culture. We promote the value of creativity in today’s diverse entertainment world. We promote the culture, fashion, talent of diverse communities to Educate, Engage and Empower the fashion & entertainment industry. Jaz Creationz has launched its new logo, designed by Print n Sign company.

About Jasmeeta Singh: Jasmeeta Singh is a UT graduate and a CEO & Founder of Jaz Creationz. Jasmeeta makes a difference by serving on the boards of Interfaith Ministers, HBBCC Houston Broad Community center, ICC India Culture Center, and served at Women Helping Women, Punjabi Society of Houston and raises funds by coordinating, organizing pageants, talent competitions, pageants, and women empowerment shows.