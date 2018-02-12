Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

Jennifer Winget cannot wait to be back on television with her new series Bepannaah.

Added by Indo American News on February 12, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Winget shared a new promo of Bepannaah on Twitter.

Jennifer Winget shared a new promo of Bepannaah on Twitter.

NEW DELHI:

Jennifer Winget is too excited about her new show Bepannaah, which is all set to air on Colors shortly. The actor shared a promo which gives an idea of the twisted love tale this series is going to be. In the video, we see Jennifer and her co-star Harshad Chopra rushing to find out their beloveds have committed suicide but eventually discover a connection between each other. The actor shared the promo on Twitter and wrote, “They say, ‘Good things come to those who wait, and your wait will soon be over as #Bepannaah is coming soon!!! Here’s just a sneak peek. Can’t wait? Me neither.”

Earlier, Jennifer took to Instagram and introduced her fans to Zoya Siddiqui, her character in the series, with a beautiful picture. Alongside the lovely photo where Jennifer is seen sporting a traditional look with a nose pin and a charming smile, the actor wrote, “Roll Camera, Action! Let me introduce you to Zoya Siddiqui as she begins shooting for #Bepannaah on @colorstv”.

Click here to read more…

Credits: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *