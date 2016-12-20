Jethalal to face new trouble in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta…

Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
December 20, 2016
The makers of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) are known for bringing unique plots to keep fans glued to their seats.

After the party sequence, currently the show is narrating the story of a man who steals and flees away with Jethalal’s (Dilip Joshi) lucky mascot and Popatlal’s umbrella. He will then come to Jethalal’s shop to return his things but he will start behaving weird.

He will tell Bagha and Nattu Kaka that Gada Electronics belongs to him and he is the owner of the shop. That’s when Jethalal will intervene and ask him to leave the shop. However, that man will aim a gun on all the three, leaving them shocked.

