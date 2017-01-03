Jhanvi Kapoor does a hot photoshoot ahead of her grand Bollywood debut

Yes, looks like Sridevi’s daughter is all set to sizzle the silver screen. Jhanvi Kapoor’s hot photoshoot hints that the young lady is ready to walk on her mommy’s footsteps. Buzz was that Jhanvi was to be a part of Student Of The Year sequel along with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. However, later we found that Sara had bowed out of the project and Jhanvi was being considered for the Hindi remake of Marathi hit film of 2016 Sairat. And if this photoshoot pic and Jhanvi’s caption is anything to go by then the babe is ready to turn a Bollywood heroine anytime soon.

