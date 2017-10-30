Jia aur Jia movie review: Haphazard execution kills this tale despite an attractive premise
Added by Indo American News on October 30, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Jia aur Jia movie review: The execution of the movie is so haphazard and so amateurish that you’re left wondering : how do these movies get made?
Two young women are unexpected partners in a touching coming of age tale: this must have been the intention of ‘Jia Aur Jia’.
The premise is not wildly original but still attractive enough. There’s something about a couple of strangers having to figure out the bends in the road ahead as well each other, which can be very engaging.
Click here to read more…
Credit: indianexpress.com