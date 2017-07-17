Eye Level- Home Page
J&K: 16 Amarnath pilgrims killed, several seriously injured in bus accident

Added by Indo American News on July 17, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
59620610

NEW DELHI: At least sixteen Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 26 seriously injured when the bus in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, police said.

“The bus, bearing registration number JK02Y 0594, was heading towards Srinagar when it rolled down into a gorge near an Army camp in Nachilana area of Banihal in Ramban district following a rear tyre burst,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal said, adding, “injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

