J&K Council chief taps Pune firms for limestone, marble mining

PUNE:

The Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council Chairman has informally invited Pune companies to explore the possibility of extracting marble and limestone in Kargil district which has vast reserves of these natural stones.

Haji Anayat Ali, who hails from Kargil district in the Ladakh region of the border state, recently met members of the Pune-based Marble & Tile Association and invited them to explore the possibility of mining marble and limestone.

Credit: indianexpress.com