Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar powers this satirical courtroom drama

Added by Indo American News on February 10, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
There is a real world outside Bollywood courtrooms where a common man can’t differentiate between a corrupt judicial system and a fraudulent police administration. And this world comes charging at you before you can look away. Add a few bullets and some dark humour and you get Jolly LLB 2, the second film in the Jolly LLB (2013) franchise.

Troubled with such structured corruption, a lawyer, suddenly awakened by his conscience, decides to take on this nexus of police, judiciary and criminals.

Credit: hindustantimes.com

