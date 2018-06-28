Joyalukkas Launches Summer Collection with Shimmering Offer

HOUSTON: Summer 2018 just got more exciting for the USA with the launch of a limited edition Summer collection from the world’s favorite jeweler. Featuring stunning handpicked designs inspired by the season, Summer collection a must-have for every jewelry lover.

The collection comprises stunning rings, pendants and earrings that can be mixed and matched or purchased as a set. Boasting the purest gold and certified diamonds, each piece in the collection is a masterpiece to be enjoyed long after summer is over.

Also heating up summer is a 0% deduction offer on old gold exchange.

“Summer collection is an exceptional collection we are proud to present to all jewelry lovers,” said Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group. “And at irresistible prices as well as a special offer in store, we are sure our loyal patrons simply can’t resist this dazzling new collection.”

The Joyalukkas Shimmering Summer Collection is now available for a limited time across Joyalukkas showrooms in Houston, New Jersey and Chicago.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, UK and India. The group businesses include Jewelry, Money Exchange, Fashion & Silks and Malls. Joyalukkas employs over 8,000 professionals across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognized Jewelry retail chains in the world.