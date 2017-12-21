Joyalukkas: The World’s Favorite Jeweler Now Lauches in South Extension, New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Joyalukkas, the world’s favorite jeweler, has launched its new showroom in the bustling metropolis of South Extension, Delhi. The new showroom was inaugurated by Sri. Vijay Prakash Jain (Secretary General, Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal) on December 9, 2017 at 11 am which was an exciting affair attended by local dignitaries, VIPs and chief executives of the Joyalukkas Group.

Set at the heart of the exciting neighborhood of South Extension, Delhi Joyalukkas will be a sparkling new jewelry-shopping destination to captivate the residents’ hearts. Joyalukkas South Extension features the brand’s signature jewelry collections, spacious interiors, ample parking space and a professional service team offering customers the very best of the world’s favorite jeweler.

“We are delighted to open our doors in South Extension,” said Joy Alukkas, Chairman and MD of Joyalukkas Group. “This exciting neighborhood is set to be amongst the country’s premiere shopping and lifestyle districts, and we are looking forward to offering its residents the signature jewelry and award-winning service the world has come to expect from Joyalukkas.”

Joyalukkas South Extension will feature over a million jewelry designs showcasing a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international influences. It will carry an exclusive line of Joyalukkas brands, such as Veda Temple jewelry, Pride Diamonds, Eleganza Polki Diamonds, Masaaki Pearls, Zenina Turkish Jewelry, Li’l Joy Kids Jewelry, the Apurva Antique collection and Ratna Precious Stone jewelry, along with renowned names in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl jewelry.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, UK and India. The group business includes Jewelry, Money Exchange, Fashion & Silks, Luxury Air Charters, Malls and Realty. Joyalukkas employs over 8000 professional across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognized jewelry retail chains in the world.