JSW Group, Creating Hundreds of New Jobs & Sharing Profits with India House

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: JSW Group, the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate and a part of O.P. Jindal Group, has played a key role in India’s growth story. It has a presence in Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Ventures and Sports. From humble beginnings with a single plant in 1982, JSW Steel is now India’s leading manufacturer of value-added and high-end steels. Their plants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have a total capacity of 18 million tons per annum (MTPA). Sajjan Jindal leads the JSW Group, which is ranked among India’s top business houses. JSW USA operates one of the widest steel plate & pipe mills in North America. Located in Baytown, Texas the unit services the needs of the energy, petrochemicals, defense and other heavy equipment industries in USA who need high quality carbon plate. The Group continues to strive for excellence with its strengths, differentiated product mix, state-of-the-art technology, excellence in execution and focus on sustainability.

Last month, on Wednesday, March 28, while the Jindals visited USA for their $500 million investment deal between JSW and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, a musical evening was hosted in the honor of Sangita & Sajjan Jindal and Anushree & Parth Jindal. JSW USA agreed for an investment of $500 million in phases in developing its steel-manufacturing infrastructure in Baytown, Texas. This investment will be used to expand the company’s Plate & Pipe Mill unit. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant offer of $3.4 million has been extended to JSW Steel (USA) Inc. and this investment is expected to create hundreds of new jobs for JSW Steel. The tuneful evenfall, open to India House members, JSW employees and India House guests was held at India House. The event commenced with some interesting presentations about India House by President Jugal Malani and Executive Director Col. Vipin Kumar. They wonderfully demonstrated the progress of India House over the years, to Parth Jindal who attended the event with his wife Anushree. Incidentally, the Jindal family was the first to donate $1 million to India House, and the first phase of the project has been named after Parth Jindal’s grandfather O.P. Jindal.

India House Trustee Dr. Virendra Mathur then introduced the guest of honor for the evening and invited him to address the attendees. Parth Jindal stated, “The deal is a part of our long term strategy to enhance our US footprint. It reiterates our commitment to stay invested and grow in the US market. It also provides JSW USA an opportunity to participate in USA’s infrastructure development and job creation priorities. Access to natural gas at extremely economical prices and the abundant availability of scrap steel in Texas make conditions very conducive for manufacturing through the Electric Arc Furnace route. JSW USA wishes to create a world class fully integrated steel complex that will bring precision manufacturing of high quality steel plate and pipe to Texas, USA.” Jindal also added that the company was in need of modernization and with this new channel of investment it is bound to become a state of the art pipe making facility.

Parth Jindal looked excited as it was his first time at India House, and he gladly learnt about the progress of India House. He congratulated the India House team on their superlative performance and appreciated their noble deeds of giving back to the community. He assured that JSW will be an integral part of India House and will support its cause, and will also share 2 percent of its profits with India House, as soon as the company starts to make a profit. To an overwhelmed audience, he also stated that JSW would help in launching the phase 2 of India House. Learning about the cricket team and cricket matches held weekly at India House, he shared that The Delhi Daredevils, a franchise cricket team representing the city of Delhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is owned by the JSW Group and requested the audience to support it.

The emcee for the entertainment section was Arif Memon and while he charmed the audience, some mesmerizing songs by GlobalDesis kept the spirits high. The sound was provided by Darshak Thacker of Krishna Sounds, while the scrumptious dinner was served by Bombay Brasserie.