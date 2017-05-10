Eye Level- Home Page
Justin Bieber Purpose India concert: Bieber lands in India, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera takes care of his security.

Justin Bieber Purpose India concert: Bieber’s latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album “Purpose”, wherein he has experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds

Hours before Canadian pop star Justin Bieber took stage in Mumbai for his maiden concert here, he finally arrived in the country at around 1.30 am, along with his crew and a big team. The 23-year-old global music sensation was caught on cameras leaving the airport wearing a pink pullover and black bermudas shorts. He was flanked by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who is taking care Bieber’s security during his stay in India.

Minutes after his arrival, pictures and videos of Bieber from the airport surfaced online showing him looking a bit tired. The pop star is set to perform later in the evening at the DY Patil Stadium. He will be staying at the posh South Mumbai hotel – St Regis.

Credit: indianexpress.com

