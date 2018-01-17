Houston Community College-Home Page
Justin Trudeau Celebrates Pongal, Charms Internet In A ‘Veshti’

Added by Indo American News on January 17, 2018.
Saved under Religion
In a winning gesture, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated the festival of Thai Pongal while wearing a kurta and a traditional veshti.

Photos shared on his social media accounts show him celebrating the popular Tamil harvest festival and the Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. “Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal!” or ‘sweet Pongal greetings’, wrote Mr Trudeau in his post that has garnered over 21,000 ‘likes’ on Facebook in just six hours.

Credit: ndtv.com

