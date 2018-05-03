JVB Preksha Meditation Center, 18th Annual Family Camp “Reap What You Sow”

By Sudhanshu Sipani

AUSTIN: JVB Preksha Meditation Center, Houston conducted its 18th Annual Family Retreat Camp, in scenic surroundings at Radhe Madhav Dham, Austin TX, on Easter weekend, from March 30 to April 1, under the spiritual guidance of Samani Satya Pragyaji, Samani Kanchan Pragyaji, Samani Rohini Pragyaji & Samani Pranav Pragyaji. Each year, the camp aims to foster spiritual, intellectual, and physical well being of participants. Over 120 campers from Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Orlando and Greater Houston area attended the camp.

Campers and spirituality seekers arrived Friday afternoon and were greeted by Texas wildflowers and colorful peacocks at the picturesque campsite. JVB president, Shashank Jain gave a heartfelt welcome to participants.

The camp was organized into three tracks – Adults, Youth (12-18 years) and Kids (5-11 years). The camp theme for the year ‘Reap What You Sow’, focused on Karma theory based on timeless eastern spiritual teachings. The meticulously manicured schedule incorporated age appropriate discourses, discussions, creative challenges, learning games and group activities to advance participant’s understanding on the subject. The sessions were complemented with yoga, meditation and prayer to provide a holistic experience to participants. The Mornings started with nature walk, recitation, meditation and ‘Iyengar’ Yoga conducted by Upma Chauhan.

Adult session kicked off with lecture titled ‘Gym for Joy’ which was followed by a series of powerful lectures on Karmic theory. First lecture titled ‘Power of Action’ laid out that our experiences, good or bad, are based on our actions. Lecture two ‘Who is Responsible?’ discussed that each person is hundred percent responsible for ones’ actions. The last lecture in the series – ‘Power of Awareness’ implored participants to develop awareness of everyday actions which impacts Karma.

Youth sessions started with a thought provoking discourse ‘Who Am I’ which emphasized that each of us have tremendous open-ended power with infinite potential. This talk was followed by ‘The Secret of Why Me’ which urged the participants to look within for the root cause of their life events. ‘The Power of Mind’ session taught participants concepts of Preksha meditation. Youth lectures ended Sunday morning with ‘Discipline Your Desire’.

The kids’ groups focused on learning through interactive sessions – ‘You Get What You Give’, ‘Why We Should Be Honest’ & ‘The Rule of Cause and Effect’.

On Saturday, an exciting game quiz was organized on ‘The Wheel of Four Realms’ for adult attendees, which turned the afternoon into a fun and learning activity. Later in the evening, all participants, participated in creative skits based the camp’s central theme ‘Reap What You Sow’.

The annual camp concluded with an interactive feedback session with Samanijis. JVB camp was a spiritual, holistic and fun filled family experience.

JVB Preksha Meditation Center is home to a specially designed Preksha Dhyan ‘Pyramid’ Meditation Hall and is located at 14102 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082. For more information, please visit www.JVBHouston.org. You can reach Samanijis at 281.596.9642 or call Shashank Jain @ 832.563.8495.