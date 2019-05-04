JVB Preksha Meditation Center, 19th Annual Family Camp “Create Your Own Destiny”

By Rajat Khater

AUSTIN: JVB Preksha Meditation Center, Houston conducted its 19th Annual Family Retreat Camp, in scenic surroundings at Radha Madhav Dham, Austin TX, on Easter weekend, from April 19 to April 21, under the spiritual guidance of Samani Malay Pragyaji & Samani Neeti Pragyaji. Each year, the camp aims to foster spiritual, intellectual, and physical wellbeing of participants. Over 120 campers from Austin, San Antonio, and Greater Houston area attended the camp.

Campers and spirituality seekers arrived Friday afternoon and were greeted by Texas wildflowers and colorful peacocks at the picturesque campsite. JVB President, Shashank Jain gave a heartfelt welcome to participants.

The camp was organized into three tracks – Adults, Youth (10-17 years) and Kids (5-9 years). The camp theme for the year was ‘Create Your Own Destiny’. As the name suggests, the main focus was on how we can create, control and manage our own destiny based on timeless eastern spiritual teachings of Purusharth or dedicated and committed hard work. The meticulously manicured schedule incorporated age appropriate discourses, discussions, creative challenges, learning games and group activities to advance participant’s understanding on the subject. The sessions were complemented with yoga, meditation and prayer to provide a holistic experience to participants. The Mornings started with nature walk, recitation, meditation and Yoga.

Adult session very aptly kicked off with lecture titled ‘Who is responsible for your Destiny’ which was followed by a series of powerful lectures on how one can control, manage and impact our destiny. First lecture laid out 5 basic things – Kaal (time), Swabhav (nature), Karma, Purusharth (disciplined hard work) and Niyati (universal law) that together create our destiny. A lecture on ‘You are the Creator of your Destiny’ discussed that each person is hundred percent responsible for ones’ actions. At any given point of time 3 most important things to be aware of – 1) Are you living in present moment, 2) Kind of People/ environment around you and 3) What kind of work you are doing. The lecture also addressed what are some of the things we can do to manage these 3 important things. Lecture three ‘Expose your inner hidden facts’ took us through a journey of unveiling our strength and capability in day to day life. The last lecture in the series – ‘Inner Diamond’ implored participants to develop mental balance, emotional stability and spiritual well being to succeed.

Youth sessions started with a thought provoking discourse ‘ABC of Jainism’ by JVB Director Sh. Alok Jain and discussed how youth can relate with Jainism on a day to day basis. Next, Neeti Pragya ji discussed the ‘Twelve Ideals’. This talk was followed by ‘The Balance Sheet of Life’. Parent volunteers stepped up and conducted parallel sessions for the Kids which included meditation sessions, and presentations on environmental issues begin so close to Earth day. Youth lectures ended Sunday morning with ‘How to make your future bright?’

On Saturday, an exciting Debate was organized on 4 current issue topic – Global Terrorism, Opioid Crises, Global Warming and Gun Control for adult attendees and how Jainism can help alleviate and provide solutions. Later in the evening, all participants were divided in teams and competed in a Jeopardy style cultural program which consisted of numerous questions from within the lectures and outside.

The annual camp concluded with an interactive feedback session with Samanijis. JVB camp was a spiritual, holistic and fun filled family experience.

JVB Preksha Meditation Center is home to a specially designed Preksha Dhyan ‘Pyramid’ Meditation Hall and is located at 14102 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082. For more information, please visit www.JVBHouston.org. You can reach Samanijis at 281.596.9642 or call Shashank Jain @ 832.563.8495.