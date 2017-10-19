JVB Preksha Meditation Center Celebrates 18 Years in Houston with Grand Annual Day Event

By Seema Jain

HOUSTON: “The efforts of the past become the fate of the present and the future.” -Acharya Shri Mahashraman

18 years ago, in Houston, JVB Preksha Meditation Center opened its doors to envision the untiring efforts of Acharya Shri Tulsi & Acharya Shri Mahapragyaji to spread Preksha Meditation among masses of all religions. Today, JVB is proudly pioneering in serving the entire community with weekly classes, programs and special events to fulfill this dream and is growing by leaps and bounds.

To celebrate JVB’s 18 years of existence in Houston & 8th Anniversary of the current Center located @ 14102 Schiller Rd, JVB patrons once again graced the occasion by actively participating in the 2-day festivities which started on Saturday, October 7th & concluded on Sunday, Oct.8th, 2017.

The Annual 2- day event started with a cultural program on Saturday evening with Samanijjs reciting Navkar Mahamantra and JVB’s president, Seema Jain welcoming the community members. Arham Bhajan Mandali presented a beautiful song written by Samani Pranav Pragyaji followed by Samani Kanchan Pragyaji’ s brief discourse in which she enlightened the audience to invest in their present and future and learn from their past. She also emphasized the importance of progress in life and how it has less to do with the speed and more to do with the direction. She also explained that JVB is a Journey, a place for exploring spiritual progress of Life. Then followed an hour long magnificent display of a Hindi comedy play titled “ Lamho ka Maza, Sadiyon ki Saza” based on the theory of eight Karmas directed by Dilip Kapasi and prepared under the observation of Samanijis.

200+ community members were present to witness a resplendent ceremony of art, music & drama put together by the dedicated members of JVB team. No effort was spared & result spoke for itself. The play glorified a spectacular story of a common man’s deeds by bringing it to life and how he confronts Yamraaj & Chitragupt in Yamlok after his accidental death. The entire story was told through striking audio & video slides, soulful music and meaningful lyrics. The crux of the play was learning about bad karmas, particularly 8 of them, that we incur easily if we don’t watch out for them, and how we pay for the consequences throughout the ages. The entire audience was spellbound by the beautiful performances strung together by the cast & crew of team members. Vote of thanks was done by JVB BOD, Alok Jain. His spirited speech recognized the efforts of JVB founders, past and current executive team.

Next, Sunday morning started early with 18 Adhar Abhishek Pooja of Bhagwan Mahavir by Reverend Shri Jayesh Khona (from California) followed by Aarti. Several devotees took the labh of this special, once a year Pooja, which lasted for 4 hours followed by sumptuous lunch.

JVB Preksha Meditation Center envisions a blissful and peaceful society through Preksha Meditation, Yoga and Education of Non-violence. It conducts weekly Mediation, Yoga and Swadhyay sessions and runs special events and programs like iChoose & Meditation Camps. Its open to all and every session or event is free of charge to its attendees.

Upcoming Events Include Oct. 19th- Deepawali/ Bhagwaan Mahavir Nirvaan Kalyanak Diwas celebration with special Jaap from 8:30-9:30pm by Samanijis in the center. For further information, Call Seema Jain at 281-575-0575. Visit www.jvbhouston.org or send email at info@jvbhouston.org for more details.