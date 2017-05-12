JVB Preksha Meditation Center’s 17th Annual Family Camp Centered on “Path of Prosperity”

By: Seema Jain

HOUSTON: JVB Preksha Meditation Center, Houston conducted its 17th Annual 3-day and 2-night Family Retreat Camp in calm & scenic surroundings of Radha Madhav Dham, Austin TX from April 14 through April 16 under spiritual guidance of Samani Bhavit Pragnaji, Samani Ratna Pragyaji (from Orlando center), Samani Kanchan Pragyaji and Samani Pranav Pragyaji (from Houston center). 125+ campers from all over Austin, San Antonio, Virginia, Orlando, Tulsa and the Greater Houston area came along to nurture their soul through powerful discourses, yoga, and meditation and relaxation techniques.

All the camp attendees were welcomed by JVB Board member, Alok Jain and JVB president, Seema Jain. Cultural team coordinator, Mukta Jain moderated the Introduction session of the camp attendees. The early mornings on Saturday and Sunday started with reciting of Bhaktambar stotra & Meditation session conducted by Samani Kanchan Pragyaji and an hour long special form of Yoga called Iyengar Yoga was conducted by Upma Chauhan.

Samani Bhavit Pragnaji led a powerful lecture series on “Power of knowledge and Power of forgiveness” where she explained how attitude helps to thrive & destroy the relationships and how true knowledge and learning to forgive people can create happiness and bliss in one’s life. In both the lectures, she delivered tips that can be utilized to transform one’s attitude via different meditation techniques. Samani Kanchan Pragyaji delivered commanding lectures on “Purposeful Life through Prosperity” and “Be light to fly” She drew focus of attendees towards the spiritual prosperity which is the real asset of the soul.

The retreat had concurrent kids programs for ages 2-18yrs. which were divided into three age groups. Some of the highlights of the children activities were interactive discourses for the elementary kids & youth group by Samaniji Ratna pragyaji and Samani Pranav Paragyaji on “Get the magnet Right, Be Genius, start your day in Right way, are you Choreographer of your life & How to enrich brain power”. Both the Samanijis encouraged kids to develop positive attitude in their lives. The role of Meditation in your life by Alok Jain, “Spiritual vs. Material Prosperity” by Pramod Bengani were targeted especially for youth to help them create a balance with the spiritual side of this materialistic world.

An interesting Jain Cricket game quiz and a cultural evening with an interesting theme “My dream your dream” was organized for youth and adult attendees. Sachin Jain, Sudhir Dhaga, Mayank Jain, Nitesh Jain & Ajay Khater played the perfect host of these activities. Camp pictures were captured by JVB team member, Jigar Dedhia.

Food arrangements, which were handled by Anjuji Bengani, Mukta Jain and Chetana Baradia, were also highly talked about. Nikhil Jain moderated a feedback session & JVB board member, Pramod Bengani gave thanks to Samanijis, all attendees & volunteers for making this a memorable and successful event for one and all. Samaniji brought the event to a successful close by reciting mangal path, with everybody taking the resolve to come back next year.

JVB Preksha Meditation Center is home to a specially designed Preksha Dhyan ‘Pyramid’ Meditation Hall and is located at 14102 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082. For more information, please visit www.JVBHouston.org. You can reach Samanijis at 281.596.9642 or call Seema Jain @ 281.575.0575.