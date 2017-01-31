Jyoti Bansal: Meet the IIT-Delhi alumnus who sold his start-up for $3.7 billion

NEW DELHI: Indian-American entrepreneur Jyoti Bansal has agreed to sell his application intelligence venture AppDynamics to Cisco Systems for a $3.7 billion (Rs 25,150 crore approx) deal. The announcement has come a day before AppDynamics was to launch its initial public offer (IPO), which valued the company at $2 billion.

Click here to read more..

Credit: livemint.com