Jyoti Bansal: Meet the IIT-Delhi alumnus who sold his start-up for $3.7 billion
Added by Indo American News on January 31, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Jyoti Bansal stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer in September 2015, handing over day-to-day operations to David Wadhwan. Photo: Bloomberg
NEW DELHI: Indian-American entrepreneur Jyoti Bansal has agreed to sell his application intelligence venture AppDynamics to Cisco Systems for a $3.7 billion (Rs 25,150 crore approx) deal. The announcement has come a day before AppDynamics was to launch its initial public offer (IPO), which valued the company at $2 billion.
Click here to read more..
Credit: livemint.com