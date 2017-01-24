Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan is out for revenge

Kaabil movie review: Even in a Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam film, it can’t be all song and dance. This time, Hrithik is out for vendetta but can the Sanjay Gupta film be true to its visually-challenged protagonist?

He is a dubbing artiste, she is a pianist. They are both happy-go-lucky with a thirst to live life to the fullest. They are both blind too but the way Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam play the leads of Kaabil, it is more incidental than the central focus of the film. It is as if the love that envelopes them is enough to defeat the odds life has thrown at them. They romance on Rajesh Roshan’s songs, prove their dancing chops in Mon Amour and Hrithik even gets to play Amitabh Bachchan for a bit.

Credit: indianexpress.com