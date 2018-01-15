KAALAKAANDI MOVIE REVIEW

STORY: Unfolding through a course of a night in Mumbai, Kaalakaandi showcases three parallel tracks — a man who discovers he has terminal illness decides to let go of his principles and live a little; a woman involved in a hit-and-run seeks redemption and two goons must decide if they can trust each other.

REVIEW: After writing an unconventional comedy (Delhi Belly), Akshat Verma’s Kaalakaandi, set in Mumbai, is partially fascinating. It revolves around people who must do the right things, wrong things and wonder if what they did was right.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com