‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ passes weekend test riding on multiplex appeal

More than three decades after Mani Ratnam first took to the director’s chair, trade experts say his charm still works for the audience, even as the demographics of his fan base may have changed. His latest outing, Tamil romantic thriller Kaatru Veliyidai has made close to Rs8 crore over its first weekend, according to independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. The film opened to solid advance booking particularly in Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore, which make up more than 99% of Tamil Nadu’s multiplexes. It earned $271,628 (Rs1.75 crore) in the US.

Credit: www.livemint.com