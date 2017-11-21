Kakkar Trio Brings the House Down with Their Power-packed Performance in Houston!

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: What is expected when the reigning queen of playback singing in Bollywood is accompanied by her super-talented siblings on stage? Nothing less than a power-packed, sensational and unforgettable evening, filled with some foot-tapping and mesmerizing music. This is precisely what happened on Friday, November 17, at the Arena Theatre, when Neha Kakkar was flanked by Tony and Sonu Kakkar. Neha’s effervescent avatar and high-octane voice, is known to compliment the way she packs in a punch with each song. And that was quite enough. Enough to floor Houstonians with a performance that will be cherished for times to come.

The scintillating Neha Kakkar live in concert was brought to Houston by Bollywood Shows 4 U & Radio Dabang 105.3 FM. Bollywood Shows 4 U has been the pioneer in bringing stars and celebrities from around the world to the United States. Moid Khan and Irfan Moosa from Bollywood Shows 4 U, which is an exclusive entertainment management company from Houston, have been organizing world-class entertainment with a super-commendable outcome. Fans and audiences eagerly await their shows and they are never ever disappointed. And one of the reasons the cool-duo are loved so much is because they bring to reality the dreams of these fans, by making them see their favorite stars and celebrities for real. The variety of colorful and vibrant shows that Bollywood Shows 4 U has hosted includes concerts and events with Bollywood’s most talented and loved artists such as Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukherji, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nitin Mukesh, Amit Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Udhas, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Tiwari, Shaan and many more. Bollywood Shows 4 U has not only received the love of their supporters and fans, but has also been honored with several awards, proclamations and recognitions by the Former Mayor of Houston Annise Parker, Former Mayor of Houston Bill White, Congressman Al-Green, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Last year Moid Khan and Irfan Moosa launched their dream project, ‘Radio Dabang’, a 24/7 FM radio, on the waves of 105.3 FM. This project had consumed a lot of their focus and energies over the last two years, to set up content, RJ’s & teams, infrastructure and more. And these efforts have resulted in a positive outcome with Radio Dabang becoming one of the leading radio stations in Houston, in such a short span. With this feather in cap, the triumphant duo decided to make a comeback to their much-loved events, having fresh new talents of the entertainment industry, who would stun the tinsel town with their versatility. And thus was born the idea of bringing over the latest singing sensation Neha Kakkar, along with her brother Tony and sister Sonu.

Khan and Moosa, the two stalwarts of the entertainment industry, presented a fierce combo of amusement loaded with glitz and glamour. The extravaganza began with an exclusive meet and greet, that was held a day prior to the concert, on Thursday evening, November 16, at the Mai Colachi restaurant in Sugar Land. A press conference was held where the stars spoke candidly. The backdrop was magnanimous with the sound systems and LED managed by Sage Productions. Neha exclaimed that they hail from a small town, and that they never thought they would get so much love. She mentioned that they are overwhelmed with the response they have been receiving from their fans and supporters all across USA. She made a special mention about the restaurant, Nirmanz Food Boutique in Sugar Land, which she had visited a day prior and requested to go back that afternoon. She said, she has fallen in love with their food and hospitality.

The D-day finally arrived and though the sun shone the same that day, the evening was truly very unique. It seemed that the entire Houston was eagerly waiting in anticipation for this jamboree, as their favorite Neha Kakkar was about to perform. The Kakkar’s were equally enthusiastic and delighted to rock their first ever concert in Houston. Abiya Malhotra from Sage Productions started off by welcoming everyone, along with the Radio Dabang RJ’s, RJ Dholi Deep and RJ Rashmi, the emcees. Sonu Kakkar first entered the stage, and performed with her melodious voice. Her lyrical and mellifluous waves hit the audience such that they too joined forces to sing along. Her choice of songs was simply incredible- Afreen Afreen, Mein tenu samjhava ki, Hame aur jeene ki chahat na hoti, Mere rashke kamar, along with a awe-inspiring tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Her last track had the audiences shake their leg, as it was none other than the peppy and energetic number O lal meri. Her sibling Tony came up next who is known for composing some vivacious numbers like Mile ho tum humko and Mausum aaya hai, he also performed on a track in salutation to parents.

Finally, the bubbly, perky, dynamic and energetic Neha Kakkar made her grand entry. And it truly felt worth waiting for her all this while, and it was evident as the audience seemed to go berserk as Neha hit off with her distinguished Manali trance, before flowing into her other hit tracks, Tenu itna mein pyaar karaan, Tujhe chaha rab se bhai yada – Mahi ve, Kabira, Kuch to hai tujhse raabta and many more. Though her dimples and sways were enough to melt hearts, she ensured the audience spring up from their seats and twirl and whirl to her high voltage numbers like Jugni, Laung gavacha, Sayoni. Her other tracks Tu cheez badi hai mast, Tu mera boyfriend, Oonchi hai building, Ladki beautiful kar gayi chul, Badri ki dulhaniya and Blue hai pani continued to dazzle and captivate audiences. Neha went on to share that she draws her inspiration from her elder sister Sonu, and sang a couple of lovely duets with Sonu, the famous Babuji zara dheere chalo and London thumakta. Tony popped up on stage to duet with Neha on Jeene ke hai char din.

The organizers Khan and Moosa were then invited on stage along with the main sponsors, and felicitated for their dedication and support, while Radio Dabang and Bollywood shows 4 U got recognition by the city of Houston officials. Tony and Neha introduced each and every musician that accompanied them. And then, it was time for a finale, and what a choice of track it was. The hot favorite, Kala chashma, well complimented by Neha’s glorious dance moves, got the entire Arena Theater vibrating, as each and every member of the audience was frisking and swaying. This Indian Shakira, as she is fondly known as, truly created such a buzz with her mesmerizing performance. Her non-stop spree of stunning performance gave Houston such an enchanting treat of an unforgettable evening. All the back-end professionals who managed the show impressed everyone with their flawless execution. After the show, Moid Khan and Irfan Moosa mentioned, “We would like to thank all Houstonians, for keeping the faith in us. We have received tremendous response. We also want to thank our sponsors who were the backbone for this show. We could not have done this on our own. And a special thank to everyone at Radio Dabang for working hard day and night and making this show successful. We look forward to entertaining Houston more and more”.

To know more or to share your feedback contact Moid Khan on 281-235-4711 or Irfan Moosa at 832-618-3333 or log on to www.bollywoodshows4u.com / www.radiodabang.com