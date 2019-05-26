Kala Kunj and Gujarati Samaj of Houston Celebrate Gujarat Day

HOUSTON: Last Saturday, May 18, Kala Kunj and Gujarati Samaj of Houston celebrated Gujarat Day by organizing a concert with all Gujarati songs in the name of Gata Gulmahor.

Mr. Rasesh Dalal, President of Kala Kunj, informed that such program of Sugam Sangeet was presented for the first time in Houston by local artist.

He added that more then 800 people attended the program and enjoyed for three hours with no break or Interval.

Shri Gaurangbhai Nanavati, Gopalbhai Savjani, Sureshbhai Patel and Kalpana Naik graced the function as Chief Guest. The evening was full of music and entertainment and people enjoyed until last song of the concert.

Prominent singers like Kashmira Naik, Smita Vasavda, Hemant Dave, Shashank Trivedi, Dr. Omkar Dave, Dr. Nilam Patel, Alpa Shah, Uma Nagarsheth, Jigna Doshi and Udayan Shah made evening most joyful. The main attraction was a live orchestra led by Kamal Haji, Rishi Naik, Dilip Naik, Minesh Patel and violin player Aziz Khan .

Rasesh Dalal performed as the master of ceremony with his hilarious style and poetic ability. Geetaben Patel, President of Gujarati Samaj, gave a welcome speech and Kala Kunj Secretary Vinay Vora offered vote of thanks. A special video was received from Government of Gujarat on development of Gujarat which people enjoyed.

Kala Kunj promised to promote such cultural activities in Houston to maintain our culture and heritage and spread good message.