Kalakriti Hosts Raas All Stars IX in Dallas

DALLAS: Houston based Kalakriti Performing Arts partnered with Raas All Stars (RAS) to hold the national competition of Garba / RaaS at Eisemann Centre in Richardson, TX on April 15.

Raas All-Stars is the National Championship for competitive Garba/Raas wherein teams from colleges and universities around the United States takes part. Over 50 teams compete via Bid Competitions throughout each school year in order to earn points toward RAS, and the top eight teams with the most points at the end of the season receive invitations to compete on the RAAS All Stars stage. RAS mission is to build a community of students through a mutual love of dance, to keep in touch with our traditional culture, and to promote exercise as a supplement to our academic studies. With support from Kalakriti Performing Arts, Raas All-Stars IX was a huge success this year at the Eisemann Center. The winner of this year championship is University of Florida GATORAAS and runner up is University of Houston ROARIN’ RAAS. RAS has already started planning for the 10th anniversary show for April 2018. RAS board of directors thanks all our amazing sponsors who provide us with funds, goods, or services in exchange for marketing outreach to the South Asian youth in the US today. You can find out more about Raas All-Stars through our website (www.raasallstars.com), our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.), and our email (hello@raasallstars.com).

Kalakriti Performing Arts is non-profit organization with mission to support Indian culture and heritage through artistic and visual dance forms. Over the years Kalakriti has worked with several other Houston non-profit organizations to support their fundraiser. Ramleela a signature event of Kalakriti held annually at VPSS Haveli. In a conversation with the founder of KALAKRITI, Kusum Sharma, said “I love the energy that RAS team brings to the event and seeing 200+ of our youth perform in our ethnic costumes to the traditional dance form keeping our culture alive here in North America is the exact reason why KALAKRITI was formed. We are very proud of the entire RAS team”.

For more information and for future event details please visit www.kalakritiusa.org or www.facebook.com/kalakritiusa

Kalakriti & RAS look forward for your support next year and seeing each of you again at Raas All-Stars X!