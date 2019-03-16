‘Kalank’: A Resplendent Period Drama

The teaser of Karan Johar’s dream project Kalank is out. Set in 1945, the period drama boasts of an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt (Noor), Varun Dhawan (Zafar), Madhuri Dixit (Bahaar Begum), Sanjay Dutt (Balraj Chaudhry), Aditya Roy Kapur (Dev Chaudhry) and Sonakshi Sinha (Satya Chaudhry).

The opulent sets, resplendent costumes, stunning dance sequences, unique characters and top-notch action sequences are the takeaways from the two-minute teaser of Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank. The official description of the video reads, “Set in 1945, in Pre-Independence India, Kalank is a tale of eternal love.”

In the teaser, Dhawan’s Zafar is heard saying, “Some relationships are like debts which need to be paid off,” and Alia’s Noor says, “There’s nobody more damaged than a person who takes other’s failure as his or her’s achievement.”