Kalpavriksha – The Power to Create

By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Everything we as human beings have created on this planet was essentially first created in our minds. All that you see which is human work on this planet first found expression in the mind, then it got manifested in the outside world. The wonderful things that we have done on this planet and the horrible things that we have done on this planet, both have come from the human mind. A well established mind, a mind which is in a state of samyukthi is referred to as a Kalpavriksha or the wishing tree.

If you organize your mind to a certain level it in turn organizes the whole system. Your body, your emotion, your energies, everything gets organized in that direction. If you do this you are a Kalpavriksha yourself. Anything that you wish will happen.

Once we are empowered with a potential like this, it is very important that our physical action, emotional action, mental action and energy actions are controlled and properly directed. If it is not so, we become destructive, self-destructive.

Right now, that is our problem. The technology which is supposed to make our life beautiful and easy has become the source of all the problems that we are destroying the very basis of our life, which is the planet. So, what should have been a boon, we are making a curse out of it.

If life has to happen the way you think it should happen, first of all how you think and with how much focus you think, how much stability is there in your thought and how much reverberance is there in the thought process will determine whether your thought will become a reality or it is just an empty thought.

“Is something possible or not possible” is destroying humanity. What is possible and not possible is not your business, it is nature’s business. Your business is just to strive for what you want. Nature will decide that.

Today, modern science is proving that the whole existence is just a reverberation of energy. It is a vibration. Similarly, your thought is also a vibration. If you generate a powerful thought and let it out, it will always manifest itself.

To create what you really care for, the first and foremost thing is that what you want must be well manifested in your mind. Once you can maintain a steady stream of thought without changing direction, definitely this is going to happen in your life. It will definitely manifest as a reality in your life. So, either you make this human form into a Kalpavriksha or you make it into one big mess, which is happening all over the world. The first and foremost thing is, you must be clear as to what is it that you really want. If you do not know what you want, the question of creating it doesn’t arise.

If you look at what you really want, what every human being wants is to live joyfully, he wants to live peacefully, in terms of its relationship he wants to be loving and affectionate. Or in other words, all that any human being is seeking for is pleasantness within himself, pleasantness around him.

Once your mind gets organized your emotion will get organized because the way you think is the way you feel. Once your thought and emotion is organized, your energies will get organized in the same direction. Once your thought, emotion and energies are organized, your very body will get organized. Once all these four are organized in one direction, your ability to create and manifest what you want is phenomenal.

You have the power to create; you are the Creator, in so many ways. So, shifting from being just a piece of flesh and blood to becoming a Creator, there is a whole science and technology for this. The whole technology of Isha Yoga is just about this – transforming yourself from being just a piece of creation to the Creator himself. This is not in search of God, this is in search of becoming a God. This is not in search of Divine, this is in search of becoming Divine.

It is my wish and my blessing that every human being in this world should have this access to the source of creation within himself so that he can function here as a Creator, not just as a piece of creation.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is a yogi, profound mystic of our times, and visionary humanitarian. His presence creates an extraordinary opportunity to break through limitations into one’s natural state of freedom, love and joy. Named one of “India’s 50 Most Powerful People” by India Today magazine, Sadhguru has touched the lives of millions of people worldwide, contributing to his vision of raising human consciousness.

