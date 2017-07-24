Eye Level- Home Page
Kangana on nepotism: I would be a farmer if genes mattered

Added by Indo American News on July 24, 2017.
Kangana Ranaut has broken her silence on the nepotism debate, which hit the headlines when Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan brought it up, and said she would be “a farmer” if the point about family genes were true.

The three stars chanted “nepotism rocks” in New York during an award show last week and Johar took a swipe at Kangana who had called him “flag bearer of nepotism” on his chat show. While Johar and Varun apologised, Saif claimed in an open letter that he had personally said sorry to her.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

