Kangana Ranaut: Living With Shahid Kapoor Was A Nightmare

Gossip mills are abuzz with news of a cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’. While the actor claims ‘it’s all good’, Kangy says the only problem she had with Shahid was when they had to share a cottage during the Arunachal Pradesh schedule.

During a recent chat with the firebrand actress, she told us, “We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare,” she says with a laugh.

Credit: ndtv.com