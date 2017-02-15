Kangana Ranaut’s Exes ‘Want To Get Back’ With Her But She’s Marrying Someone Else

Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that all her former boyfriends (all, mind you) still hold a torch for her but that for her, once an ex, always an ex. She said all this in an interview to Times of India that was published, rather appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. “When I am in a relationship, I am really into it, but when it’s over, I never look back. I have a record of never going back to my exes, never meeting them again. All my exes want to get back with me, that’s also a record I hold,” the 29-year-old actress told TOI. Actors Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman are believed to be among this list of former love interests. Kangana has also claimed her Krrish 3 co-star Hrithik Roshan as an ex-boyfriend, which he disputes and over which the actors engaged in a lengthy series of legal wrangling all of last year.

Credit: ndtv.com