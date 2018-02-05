Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika irks Sarva Brahman Mahasabha

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of the 19th century queen of Jhansi, Lakshmi Bai, a prominent freedom fighter in Indian history. The makers have already clarified that the film is not a biopic but Manikarnika is now facing opposition from Sarva Brahman Mahasabha for alleged “distortion of facts”.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sarva Brahman Mahasabha president Suresh Mishra held a press conference in Jaipur to address the issue where he also claimed that there are scenes in the film portraying a love affair between Rani of Jhansi and a British man. He said, “We learnt about it from our friends and acquaintances in various parts of Rajasthan where some scenes of the film are being shot. The film is based on a foreigner’s book and tries to dampen the queen’s reputation.” Manikarnika was earlier being shot in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Credits: indianexpress.com