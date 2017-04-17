Eye Level- Home Page
Kapil Sharma beats Sunil Grover in the ratings race, but show continues to nosedive

Added by Indo American News on April 17, 2017.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a fallout earlier in March after the two comedians had a public fight on board a flight , following which the latter quit the show.

TV star Kapil Sharma seems to have faced a setback with Sunil Grover’s exit from the show post his inflight fight with him. The popular chat show does not figure in the top ten best rated shows in Hindi entertainment (non-fiction) category, according to the latest data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the real-time TV rating points measurement system in India. Kapil, however, seems to be winning the race against Sunil as his show fared better than Indian Idol Grand Finale, where the latter made a guest appearance.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

