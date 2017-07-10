Kapil Sharma faints, leaving his show’s Jab Harry Met Sejal episode getting cancelled. Read all the deets

The Kapil Sharma Show was in news again for irking Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma when they were on the sets of the show to promote their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, the reason why the show had to be cancelled and rescheduled is because Kapil Sharma fainted.

As per reports, on July 7, Kapil Sharma was to shoot for an episode with SRK and Anushka as part of the promotions of their upcoming film. While everything was ready, the stars too had arrived on the sets. The gags were in place but Kapil suddenly took ill and he fainted, after which he was rushed to a hospital. Kapil Sharma is hitting the headlines almost every second day and for multiple reasons.

Credit: indianexpress.com