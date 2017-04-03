IAN2- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Karan Johar shares a message about his ‘miracles’ Yash and Roohi

Added by Indo American News on April 3, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

karan-johar_660_053013033401

If you saw Karan Johar ‘s affection for his ‘students’ Alia Bhatt ,Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan , you could tell that the filmmaker had a strong nurturing quality to him. And now that he has become a proud father to twins Yash and Roohi, Karan’s paternal instincts have come to the fore.

A day after giving us a glimpse into the babies’ nursery, the filmmaker now took to Instagram to share a post that read, “Sometimes miracles come in pairs.” Karan’s caption read, “I couldn’t resist putting this up!! #stateofmind.” Clearly, Karan’s world now revolves around the two munchkins and he couldn’t be happier about it.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *