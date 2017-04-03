Karan Johar shares a message about his ‘miracles’ Yash and Roohi

If you saw Karan Johar ‘s affection for his ‘students’ Alia Bhatt ,Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan , you could tell that the filmmaker had a strong nurturing quality to him. And now that he has become a proud father to twins Yash and Roohi, Karan’s paternal instincts have come to the fore.

A day after giving us a glimpse into the babies’ nursery, the filmmaker now took to Instagram to share a post that read, “Sometimes miracles come in pairs.” Karan’s caption read, “I couldn’t resist putting this up!! #stateofmind.” Clearly, Karan’s world now revolves around the two munchkins and he couldn’t be happier about it.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com