Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy!

Time to ring the congratulatory bells and welcome a royal heir. Bollywood’s hottest couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. The baby was born at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at 7:30 this morning. The mother and the newborn are doing well.

Saif Ali Khan confirmed the news to a leading portal and said, “Yes, we are blessed with a baby boy. My manager will release a statement soon.”

