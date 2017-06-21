Kareena Kapoor Khan on Taimur Ali Khan: Saif and I keep arguing if he is more Pataudi or Kapoor

More than gushing over the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, the world is talking about her son Taimur Ali Khan. But it is not just the media and the actor’s fans who are obsessed with this handsome baby but also mom Kareena who reveals in an interview that even she keeps discussing Taimur with her husband Saif Ali Khan, more specifically who he takes after. Ever since Taimur entered the world, the obvious comparisons about ‘who he looks like’ have been going around. While a few say he looks like Kareena completely and has traits of the Kapoor family, some claim he has that Nawabi look, thanks to Saif.

Credit: indianexpress.com