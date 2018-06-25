Karma And Suffering

The quantum of suffering that we undergo in a lifetime does not seem to be in proportion to the bad karmas we may possibly have generated in previous births or in this life. Sometimes, the punishment inflicted on us seems to be too harsh. Please elucidate. —Pankaj Kumar, 66 years

The fruits of karma, action, are not meant to weaken us, but to strengthen and cleanse our soul.We should thank God that adversity has come our way, as it will help us reconnect with our true nature. However when calamity befalls us, we start complaining to God. As a result, the effect of the karma intensifies. Sometimes, the fruits of karma are meant for some other family member, but due to our attachment to that person, we transfer it upon ourselves. When we are performing an act, we think we are smart, but when we have to bear its consequences, we lament about our fate. Sometimes, in one stroke, we get rewarded or punished as a result of our accumulated karmas.

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in