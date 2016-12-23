Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Karthik and Naira’s roka in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

Here is some good news for all those readers who were dejected with the news of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) rejecting the marriage proposal of Karthik (Mohsin Khan), Yes, we are talking about the Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut).

Well, as a responsible father Naitik (Karan Mehra) will make Naira understand that she should not be refusing the alliance owing to her mother’s recent demise. Naitik will convince her to go ahead with the roka and get married probably few months later…

Credit: tellychakkar.com

