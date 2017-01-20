Kashmir an ‘unfinished agenda’ of partition: Raheel Sharif

Asked whether peace and economic prosperity could be achieved in South Asia without the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Raheel was quoted by the Express Tribune as saying, “There are three words to explain how to move forward and these are Kashmir, Kashmir and Kashmir.”

Raheel termed Kashmir as the “unfinished agenda” of the partition, saying normality will return to the region only after resolving the long-standing dispute.

Credit: indianexpress.com