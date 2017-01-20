Kashmir an ‘unfinished agenda’ of partition: Raheel Sharif
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016 file photo, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Raheel Sharif addresses a seminar in Gwadar, Pakistan. Pakistan’s powerful army chief lashed out at India Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 warning that any act of aggression from New Delhi would not go unpunished as tensions spiked between the two countries over the divided region of Kashmir. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)
Asked whether peace and economic prosperity could be achieved in South Asia without the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Raheel was quoted by the Express Tribune as saying, “There are three words to explain how to move forward and these are Kashmir, Kashmir and Kashmir.”
Raheel termed Kashmir as the “unfinished agenda” of the partition, saying normality will return to the region only after resolving the long-standing dispute.
