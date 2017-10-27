Katy Premier League (KPL) – Charity Thru Sports

By Sankar Tangirala

HOUSTON: It all started when a good friend of ours was going through a challenging period and was fighting for his life due to cancer. He never let his spirits down even though he was going through a tough phase. We then conducted the First KPL in 2012 and collected proceeds for his treatment. We ended up raising about 50K+ dollars. Unfortunately, we were unable to save him but he ignited a never-ending fire in us. Every year we identify such causes and donate the tournament proceedings towards the cause. Ever since, the motto of KPL has been “Charity thru Sports”.

In 2013, we donated 10K+ dollars to ‘SaveBhoopal’ campaign who suffered from a fatal accident. In 2014, we donated 8K+ dollars to save a child in India suffering from terminal illness. In 2015, we donated 9K+ dollars it towards the treatment of a Texas A&M student involved in a serious road accident. In 2016, we’ve donated 20K+ dollars went to the family of Late Sri Udaykumar Gullapalli. In 2017, funds were raised for Pranay Sahay, Cancer patient and towards Harvey Relief fund. Through the last 6 years we were able donate 140K+ dollars.

The initial Kick-off and Captain’s meeting of KPL 2017 was conducted on Oct 1st, 2017 at Mayuri restaurant. After a quick foreword and commentary about beneficiaries of KPL 2017, the local restaurant owners were felicitated for their selfless and invaluable community service during Harvey. Later, the sponsors unveiled team jerseys and presented it to the respective team captains.

KPL 2017 tournament was conducted on Oct 6th and Oct 7th, 2017 at Houston Sportsplex for various sporting activities like Volleyball for Men & Women (24 teams from all over Texas), Throwball for Women (5 teams) and fun activities for Kids.

KPL 2017 had 30 + Corporate Sponsors, primarily from ITServe Alliance of Companies sponsoring teams. The league level matches were conducted on Friday, Oct 6th, 2017 while the Playoffs were conducted on Saturday, Oct 7th,2017.

The final day was conducted as a Family Night where Kids were consistently engaged with lot of impromptu games, pop-quizzes, face painting, balloon making etc and lot of prizes to go with that. All KPL 2017 participants had whale of a time singing and dancing to the entertaining music. KPL 2017 concluded with a Grand Gala Dinner, arranged by KPL with the help of sponsorship from local Restaurants, and a roaring Trophy presentation ceremony. Throughout the tournament, KPL arranged plenty of water, Gatorade, fruits and nuts for all participants. KPL 2017, a celebration of ‘Sports thru Charity’ was attended by 600+ People.

Both Volleyball and Throw ball tournaments saw excellent camaraderie along with fierce competition. For the volleyball tournament, Houston Knights were the Winners of Advanced level, while Houston Panthers came Runners-up. Katy Warriors were the Winners of the Intermediate level trophy while Telfair Titans lifted the runners-up trophy. Kings of Kingsville were Winners of Beginner’s level while Pepon Smashers were Runner’s up. Throwball, Katy Xenas were the Winners and Telfair Stars were Runner’s up.

We are very Grateful and Thankful to all our sponsors, media partners, players and supporters. Overall it was a fun and action-packed Weekend. With the help of Sponsors, friends, all the KPL participants, who gave their share to show that they care, KPL raised $37K+ for Pranay Sahay and Harvey Relief Fund. Thank you and God Bless you all.