Kaushalya Devi: Reflections from Her Eldest Son – Vijay Pallod

HOUSTON: I have the deepest respect, gratitude, and love for my mother Kaushalya Devi for whom I performed last rites this week, appreciative that I had arrived in time.

My mother was the most influential person in my life. She shaped my character, instilling in me and my siblings the virtues of simplicity, healthy habits, and seva bhav, or service, towards our families, elders, and the community.

Kaushalya Devi was born in the small town of Sedam, Karnataka. As their first grandchild, Kaushalya Devi was brought up with great love and affection by her paternal grandfather Seth Tulsi Ram, a well-known philanthropist, and grandmother Narmada Bai. She silently absorbed the values of duty and seva bhav from them and later passed them on to her children Vijay, Kamal, and Urmila.

Kaushalya Devi studied in a Hindi medium school until the age of 12 when she married 16-year-old Brij Gopal Pallod and moved to Zaheerabad, a small town near Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh. If asked whether she wasn’t too young to get married, her reply was always matter-of-fact “woh zamana aisa tha.” As the third daughter-in-law of the family, she easily assimilated into the joint family setup of five brothers and their families, considering the joint family system an asset.

A very spiritual person, Kaushalya Devi rose at 4:30 am every morning and was immersed in her daily prayers till mid-morning. Her unshakeable faith in the Devatas gave her immense courage. Among her blessings she counted her children’s well-settled lives; her caring daughters-in-law Sushma and Anju; and her grandchildren Kavita, Bharat, Namita, Radhika, and Kunjas as well as daughter Urmila’s three children.

A valuable lesson about not compromising on principles was also taught to me on a road journey from Hyderabad to Zaheerabad. Since we were running late, I asked my mother to forgo stopping at the Hanuman Temple to save time. She would not agree. The only other time I argued with my mother was at my son Bharat’s wedding in Hyderabad. Special arrangements had to be made for her meals, as she would not eat the meals made by non-marwari caterers.

“Bahut yaad aate hai Vijay ki.” “Meri har baat manata hai.” My mother admitted this and it’s true that she and I shared a very close bond. It has been one of my biggest regrets that I was not able to spend more time with her as an adult. As I sometimes told her “Kismet nahi hai ma ki seva karna.”

My father who described her as very “dharmic and himmatwali” offers an instance of her courage. She traveled to the United States on her own with a slip of paper saying “SHE DOES NOT KNOW ENGLISH. PLEASE HELP HER.” She made it safely for the deliveries of our children Bharat and Radhika.

At 75 and with several health issues my mother Kaushalya Devi became physically weak but still able to walk using a walker until a week ago. But she remained mentally strong. Her father, still living and in his mid-90’s, found it hard to see his daughter near her final passage. Family members of all generations will miss Kaushalya Devi greatly, but her values will live on in her children, grandchildren, and extended family members who respect and love her greatly.

Article contribution by Manu Shah & Beth Kulkarni