Kendra Gives Back to Children In India

SUGAR LAND: On March 5, 2018 at the Kendra Scott in Sugar Land, customers had an extra incentive to go home with a new piece from Kendra’s iconic collections. As customers made their purchases, they were doing much more than buying the latest trending jewelry—they were providing an opportunity for the children of India.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from this “Kendra Gives Back” event (co-hosted by Pratham Houston Executive Board members Dr. Sapna Singh and Seema Sanghi) were donated to Pratham USA. Pratham USA aims to raise awareness and funds to support Pratham, one of India’s largest education nonprofits focused on eradicating child illiteracy.

What could a non-profit helping children in India have in common with a jewelry store? Empowerment.

While Pratham focuses on educational empowerment through its mission of “Every Child In School and Learning Well,” Kendra Scott empowers others through focusing on its three core pillars: “Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy.”

According to a Forbes article by Barry Samaha titled “Jewelry Designer Kendra Scott On Why it’s Important for Fashion Brands to be Philanthropic,” Kendra states that “Every day our customers do so much more than add another beautiful piece to their collection—they are helping us make a positive difference in their communities.”

This was especially true on this day, as supporters of Pratham and fans of Kendra Scott made a difference in the many communities Pratham supports.

According to Asha Dhume, President of Pratham USA’s Houston chapter, Pratham has improved learning outcomes for over 50 million children in communities throughout India since its inception in 1995. Pratham is able to do this by developing low cost solutions that address gaps in the education system. Pratham also implements vocational training programs for young adults, placing over 75% of its participants into new jobs. Pratham’s Second Chance program helps young girls that have dropped out of school receive a second chance at getting an education.

This event offered more than a good excuse to buy jewelry; It increased awareness of a worthy cause. When event co-host Seema Sanghi was asked why she chose to partner with Kendra Scott, she said she felt this was an effective way to share Pratham’s mission with younger generations. She was also inspired by Kendra Scott’s story and history of giving. According to Hilary Wetmore, Community Relations and Events Manager at the Kendra Scott in Sugar Land, this location contributed over $60,000 through its “Kendra Gives Back” events and donations in 2017 since its opening in July of that year.

Thanks to Pratham and Kendra Scott for reminding us of the importance of empowerment; Whether you are a jewelry conosoir or a philanthropist at heart, there is always a way to give back.

Pratham USA will be hosting its 2018 Houston Gala on Saturday, May 12, at the Hilton Americas in Downtown Houston. For sponsorship opportunities and more information on Pratham USA please contact Vikas Bahl @vbahl@prathamusa.org or visit prathamusa.org.

Written by Peace Cowen, Development Associate at Pratham USA.