Khators Become Grandparents

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2011.
Saved under Community, Education

HOUSTON: Dr. Renu Khator, Chancellor and President of University of Houston and her husband Dr. Suresh Khator just became grandparents this past Thursday, August 18.

Their daughter Pooja Parks and her husband Derin Parks became proud parents to Kai (a Hawaiian name that means “Ocean”) Khator Parks in Sarasota, Florida.

 

One Response to Khators Become Grandparents

  1. Prof. Keshav Patel, Former V P: Hindu University of America & Principal: Sheth M N Science College, Gujarat September 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Hearty congratulation to Dr. Renu Khator Chancellor and President of University of Houston and her husband Dr. Suresh Khator for being grandparents. & To Dr. Renu Khator for being Chancellor and President of University of Houston, most respectable position in education field.
    Wish you all the Best to be Successful in performing your duty and achieving remarkable high standards of education in the University.

