Khushi Kapoor turns 17, Sridevi posts a beautiful picture on daughter’s birthday

Doting mother Sridevi has always been vocal about her love for her two daughters – Jhanvi and Khushi. And today, on the occasion of Khushi’s 17th birthday, Sridevi grabbed the opportunity to wish her little one in the sweetest way possible. Sridevi posted an adorable picture with the caption, “Happy Birthday my beautiful baby. Miss you so much. Love you.”

Khushi and Jhanvi have been an inseparable part of Sridevi’s life. And in the regular updates that Sridevi keeps on posting on social media, Khushi and Jhanvi make appearances in almost every other post. While Jhanvi is rumoured to be debuting in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Sairat opposite Ishan Khattar, Khushi’s career path is yet to be revealed.

Credit: indianexpress.com