Kidnapped Indian-Origin Tanzanian Billionaire Mohammed Dewji freed

DAR ES SALAAM: Indian-origin Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji, who was captured by gunmen outside a gym here nine days ago, is back home safe after his kidnappers freed him, the police said.

Mr Dewji, 43-year-old CEO of the METL Group family conglomerate, was kidnapped by unknown men on October 11 while he was going for his early morning workout in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Credit: ndtv.com