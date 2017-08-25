Knowing Others is Wisdom, Knowing Yourself is Enlightenment!

HOUSTON: Knowledge about chakras can be the key to peace and happiness. Many have heard about the seven chakras and perhaps read how they operate within our body, mind and soul. The word chakra is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘chakra’ meaning – a wheel. Chakras are like meeting points or interfaces between mind and body.

Through Chakra meditation, it is possible to observe oneself and almost see the energy moving via the different spiritual centers within our body. Chakra is a part of the esoteric medieval era theories about physiology and psychic centers that emerged across Indian traditions. Each chakra is designed to manage and maintain the perfect operation of the bodily systems. Through regular meditation the blocked chakras open up and start rotating in the right direction thereby reducing negative forces like fear and insecurity and help us move towards joy, faith and an inner confidence that we will be able to achieve what we want. The benefits are almost immediate.

Through Yoga, meditation, pranayama we can train the Chakras and gain control over body and mind.

Dr. Preeti Mandawewala, a Chakra Meditation professional quotes:

“I believe each one of us can achieve this state of complete harmony with regular practice of Chakra Meditation. My objective is to spread this wonderful technique of Chakra meditation to as many people as possible. I am confident of its benefits, Chakra meditation has helped me and my students manage diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, acidity, migraine, blood pressure, spondylitis, asthma, respiratory, lower back and stress related problems etc. Of all living bodies that express themselves through behavior, human body is the most highly developed. It is capable of self-expression and understanding the truth beyond just physical realms. With the help of memory, imagination, and awareness, the human body can understand the characteristic laws of nature and can put those forces that are mysterious, to work for its benefit and growth”.

Chakra Meditation: Meditation is the tongue of the soul, and the language of our spirit. Meditation is not withdrawal from life; it is the process of understanding oneself. Our mind is like a butterfly flying from one place to another not being able to stay at one place for long. Meditation is the study of deep concentration, calmness and tranquility of the mind, and attaining complete control over one’s mind. It is only by knowing our minds deeply, we can really know ourselves.

Chakra meditation has helped many individuals overcome their ailments, stress related problems, frustration and lead a better, cheerful and a stress free life because life is 20% of what happens to us and 80% of how we react to it.