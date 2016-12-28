Koffee With Karan 5: Deepika Padukone Gives Anushka, Katrina A Good Review

Just so you know, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, your honesty about Deepika Padukone is appreciated – by the star herself. She tweeted. For those who missed the last episode of Koffee With Karan, the actresses were asked a loaded question by Karan Johar. Anushka and Katrina were asked if they ever considered Deepika a ‘good friend.’ The question was met not with diplomatic claptrap but pin-drop silence. No one moved. The question was part of a new segment titled ‘Kiss With Arjun,’ in which the guests have to kiss Arjun Kapoor if they have been part of the situation Karan randomly reads out from his notes. So, no kiss for Arjun – but that’s okay because Deepika tweeted today, “These girls were on fire.”

