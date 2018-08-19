IAN- Home Page
TravelGuzs- Home Page

Koffee with Karan Season 6 to premiere on October 21

Added by Indo American News on August 19, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 6 will air from October 21.

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 6 will air from October 21.

Gear up for some spicy conversation over coffee as Karan Johar has finally announced the next season of Koffee with Karan. Season six of the show will launch on October 21 and air every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World. Sources inform indianexpress.com that the shoot for the show would begin soon.

Karan made the announcement of the latest season in his inimitable style. While he first posted an Instagram story that said, “Something’s brewing”, he soon made the big reveal. This season, the colour of the coffee mug has changed to a chic and classy black. KJo posted a photo of himself with the cup, “This season the Koffee is served BLACK! #cuprevealed #koffeewithkaran COMING SOON ☕☕☕”

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *