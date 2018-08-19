Koffee with Karan Season 6 to premiere on October 21

Gear up for some spicy conversation over coffee as Karan Johar has finally announced the next season of Koffee with Karan. Season six of the show will launch on October 21 and air every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World. Sources inform indianexpress.com that the shoot for the show would begin soon.

Karan made the announcement of the latest season in his inimitable style. While he first posted an Instagram story that said, “Something’s brewing”, he soon made the big reveal. This season, the colour of the coffee mug has changed to a chic and classy black. KJo posted a photo of himself with the cup, “This season the Koffee is served BLACK! #cuprevealed #koffeewithkaran COMING SOON ☕☕☕”

