Komal Luthra, An Inspiring Intern for Hindus of Greater Houston

HOUSTON: Komal Luthra graduated from Rice University in Houston, Texas in December 2017. She majored in Kinesiology-Sports Medicine with a minor in Biochemistry and Cell Biology and will be attending medical school in the Fall of 2018.

Komal is keen to diversify her experiences through involvement in different activities. She served as the Internal Vice President for Rice’s student government in 2016-2017 and oversaw about 60 students in the standing committees, student initiatives, and New Student Representative Program in this capacity. In addition, she oversaw the Undergraduate/Graduate Mentorship Program where she worked with students to improve their undergraduate experience. She also initiated the creation of the Health Professions Task Force which evaluated the pre-health professions advising and opportunities available at Rice University and found ways to better support pre-health professions students. She was the Co-President of Healthy Grad, an organization that seeks to improve student wellbeing through events and education on physical activity and nutrition.

She was the youth coordinator for the 2018 Hindu Youth Awards Fundraising Gala and is currently serving as an intern for Hindus of Greater Houston. She also participated in many communitarian efforts through Sewa International Houston and Rice University Volunteers Around the World.

As an intern for Sewa International Houston, she worked closely with the refugee community, served as a tutor in the ASPIRE tutorials program, and assisted in planning toy drives and free health clinics. As a member for Volunteers Around the World, she participated in a medical outreach trip in Panama to set up mobile clinics in rural communities that lacked access to healthcare facilities. These experiences have made her passionate about working with underserved communities and empowering others to become productive members of the society.

As an HGH intern, she formed the Hindu Youth Council to increase youth engagement in Hindu community events, provide leadership experience, and promote the values of selfless service through leadership retreats, social activities, discussions forums, and cultural events. She will serve as founder and chair.

If you are interested in getting involved in the Hindu community, please contact Komal Luthra at 281-904-4085 or kluthra95@gmail.com. She is looking forward to working with dedicated young individuals between 18 – 35 years to help her unite the Hindu youth across the Greater Houston area.